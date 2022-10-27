A beloved Quality Street flavour is making a return to shelves after four years of being removed from the popular selection of chocolates.

The Honeycomb Crunch was axed in 2018 amid a controversial shake-up of the celebratory chocolate tins by Nestle, the company behind the brand.

Four years ago, a spokesperson said of the decision: "The Quality Street assortment has never been static," adding: "The Honeycomb crunch was a new sweet added to celebrate our 80th birthday celebrations back in 2016.

"It’s still available as part of a single chocolate bar for this year but won’t appear in tubs and tins.

This year’s assortment still features 12 classic and much loved Quality Street sweets and we have taken the opportunity to add more of the sweets we know are people’s favourites."

Recently, the company reversed this move but with one major caveat.

Honeycomb Crunch returns to Quality Street with one catch

Our @QualityStreetUK in-store pick and mix stations have returned🛍️Come and personalise your very own collection of favourites from this year’s assortment, plus get your hands on this years brand NEW exclusive sweet, the Crème Caramel Crisp✨ pic.twitter.com/EVBPt66Bpn — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) October 8, 2021

The much-missed chocolate is returning to fans but will only be available in selected John Lewis stores across the country.

The returning chocolate will only be available in 18 John Lewis pick n' mix stations throughout the UK, allowing shoppers to select their own Quality Street assortment.

There are 12 types to choose from with customers being allowed to fill a whole 1.2kg box for £14.

Fans looking for a second helping will also be able to refill their tins for £10 but must have an exclusive John Lewis box.

Where can I get the Honeycomb Crunch?





The Honeycomb Crunch is available in 12 locations across the UK and is as follows:

Bluewater

Cambridge

Cardiff

Cheadle

Cribbs Causeway

Edinburgh

Glasgow

High Wycombe

Kingston-Upon-Thames

Leeds

Liverpool

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Nottingham

Oxford Street

Peter Jones

Southampton

Trafford

Quality Street make major change to colourful wrappers ahead of Christmas

Nestle announced a major change to Quality Street after saying they would axe the colourful wrappers in a move to become more environmentally friendly.

The green thumb decision by the company will see the old wrappers replaced with recyclable wax paper.

The change, which was announced nearly a month ago, is being implemented gradually.

