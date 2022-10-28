We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.
And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.
Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.
From the latest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.
So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.
This includes content that has been released over the last week, as well as what to expect from next week's offerings.
New to Netflix this week, October 22
Here are all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:
Saturday, October 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)
Sunday, October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022)
Monday, October 24
- The Chalk Line (2022)
Tuesday, October 25
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)
Wednesday, October 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022)
- Hellhole (2022)
- Robbing Mussolini (2022)
- The Good Nurse (2022)
Thursday, October 27
- Cici (2022)
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 1
- Dubai Bling: Season 1
- Earthstorm (2022)
- Family Reunion (Part 5)
- Romantic Killer: Season 1
Friday, October 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- Drink Masters: Season 1
- I AM A STALKER: Season 1
- If Only: Season 1
- The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: Season 1
- Wendell & Wild (2022)
What’s coming to Netflix next week, November 1?
Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.
Tuesday, November 1:
- Buddy Games (2019)
- Felon (2008)
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6
- Jungleland (2019)
- Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You: Multiple Seasons
- Molang: Multiple Seasons
- Spell (2020)
- The Ghost (2022)
- The Takeover (2022)
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In... Season 5
- Young Royals: Season 2
- Young Sheldon: Season 4
Wednesday, November 2:
- Killer Sally: Limited Series
- Till Death: Season 2
- The Undateables: Multiple Seasons
Thursday, November 3:
- Blockbuster: Season 1
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022)
- The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos: Season 4
Friday, November 4:
- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 1
- Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022)
- Enola Holmes 2 (2022)
- Lookism: Season 1
- Manifest: Season 4, part 1
- Scarlet Hill: Season 1
- The Fabulous: Season 1
- The Secrets of Greco Family: Season 1
- The Syndicated: Season 1
