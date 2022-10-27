Asda has confirmed an extension to its 10% discount in stores for Blue Light Card members.

The discount can be used to reduce the cost of Food and soft drinks, George clothing and homeware, toys, gifts, optical and the Christmas range.

Customers who qualify can now use the discount until December 31 when shopping in Asda stores across the UK.

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We are really proud of our partnership with ASDA and know how much our members have enjoyed using the discount. I hope the extension of this exclusive 10% discount helps families and individuals across the UK have a magical Christmas at a time when many need it most.

“Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and this partnership will support millions of blue light workers in the country.”

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.

If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.

Find the full list of qualifying job roles on the Blue Light Card website.

A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.

A variety of brands offer discounts for Blue Light Card members, visit the website to find out more.

Read the terms and conditions of the offer via the Asda website here.