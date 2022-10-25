Morrisons has launched its Christmas Food to Order service, giving customers the chance to plan for the celebrations.

Whether you’re looking for ingredients for your Christmas Day dinner or you’re hoping to grab your party food, the supermarket has you covered.

Main courses, sides, sauces, party nibbles, platters and desserts are all available to order via the Christmas Food service. Gluten-free and vegan options are also included.

Over the last 12 months, the Morrisons team of chefs and product developers have been creating this year’s Christmas range.

Morrisons Turkey Breast Joint with Stuffing Balls and Pigs in Blankets (Image: Morrisons)

It includes The Best Scallop & Prawn Thermidor Gratins, The Best Chipolatas Wrapped in Bacon and The Best Passionfruit Panna Cotta Star as well as festive tipples such as The Best Aged Tawny Port and The Best Mulled Wine.

If you’re looking for main course centrepieces, there’s plenty to choose from including Morrisons Turkey Breast Joint with Stuffing Balls and Pigs in Blankets (£20 for six people) and the award-winning vegan options such as No-Prawn Toast Baguettes, Plant Revolution Roast No-Turkey Crown and The Best Vegan Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Jessica Lawson, Food to Order Manager at Morrisons, said: “Hosting any Christmas celebration can be a lot of work, so we’re pleased that our highly anticipated Christmas Food to Order service is back for another year to take the stress away from the festive occasion, but without compromising on quality.”

Customers can order their Christmas food now until December 10 and a £20 deposit is required with the outstanding balance to be taken on the day of collection.

READ MORE:

Collection slots are available between December 21 and 24 and 467 Morrisons stores are taking orders.

For more information on how to order your food, visit the Morrisons website.