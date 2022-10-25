M&S has launched a brand new “limited-edition” Colin the Caterpillar just in time for Halloween.

The double chocolate Colin the Caterpillar is coated in the traditional milk chocolate, but with a ghostly makeover of an extra layer of white chocolate.

Launching the new Colin on Instagram, Marks and Spencer said: “Our limited-edition, double choc yummy mummy Colin the Caterpillar is here.

“He’s coated in a layer of Colin’s classic milk chocolate AND a layer of creamy white chocolate – WOW.”

The new-look Colin proved to be a hit online, with one Instagram user saying: “And I thought original Colin was already the zenith of caterpillar cakes.”

Another said: “We need this in our life.”

While another user compared Colin to Madonna, they said: “Colin is the perishable version of Madonna, always reinventing himself, love your work Col”.

Colin the Caterpillar’s Instagram account added: “New Product Alerts! I’ve had a makeover just in time for Halloween.

“This limited-edition, double choc yummy mummy Colin the Caterpillar is coated in a layer of my classic milk chocolate AND a layer of creamy white chocolate too – WOW! Who wants a slice?”

 