M&S has launched a brand new “limited-edition” Colin the Caterpillar just in time for Halloween.
The double chocolate Colin the Caterpillar is coated in the traditional milk chocolate, but with a ghostly makeover of an extra layer of white chocolate.
Launching the new Colin on Instagram, Marks and Spencer said: “Our limited-edition, double choc yummy mummy Colin the Caterpillar is here.
“He’s coated in a layer of Colin’s classic milk chocolate AND a layer of creamy white chocolate – WOW.”
The new-look Colin proved to be a hit online, with one Instagram user saying: “And I thought original Colin was already the zenith of caterpillar cakes.”
Another said: “We need this in our life.”
While another user compared Colin to Madonna, they said: “Colin is the perishable version of Madonna, always reinventing himself, love your work Col”.
Colin the Caterpillar’s Instagram account added: “New Product Alerts! I’ve had a makeover just in time for Halloween.
“This limited-edition, double choc yummy mummy Colin the Caterpillar is coated in a layer of my classic milk chocolate AND a layer of creamy white chocolate too – WOW! Who wants a slice?”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here