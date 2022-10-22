Fans of the hit BBC competition show, Strictly Come Dancing, have been left devasted after the iconic sitcom Only Fools and Horses didn’t make the cut for the special episode.

It comes as the latest episode celebrates 100 years of the BBC, seeing dancers take on routines inspired by iconic BBC programs.

But fans of the classic sitcom have shared their disappointment after it didn’t make the cut for the songs this week.

The likes of Line of Duty, Blue Peter, Casualty, The Apprentice and Doctor Who just being named as a few that made the list.

However, the missing Only Fools and Horses theme tune is at the forefront of many fans' minds.

As we celebrate #BBC100, enjoy some of the TV Themes that didn't quite make it into the show 🎬 😂



See you at 6.40pm @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/3ME62WAPuD — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 22, 2022

As they took to social media to share their anger, with one fan writing: “You should defo have used the Only Fools and Horses theme music...it's an absolute classic.”

Whilst another added: “A jive to Only Fools & Horses would have been awesome!”

But the much-loved sitcom was not the only iconic show to miss out on a spot on the list for this week’s songs.

As Strictly Come Dancing revealed all the songs and theme tunes that “didn’t quite make it into the show”.

As the hit gangster show Peaky Blinders missed a spot, along with classic kid shows Teletubbies, Chuckle Vision, Mr Blobby and Tracy Beaker.

Plus, the dancing show even revealed that the BBC News tune was considered along with the Repair Shop and even Question Time.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One at 6.40pm tonight.