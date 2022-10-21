Boris Johnson's father Stanley has called on his son to reject Jacob Rees-Mogg's 'absurd' bill as he reacts to the possibility of Boris making a political comeback.

The Good Morning Britain interview comes after reports that the former PM could stand in the Tory leadership race announced on Thursday.

Liz Truss has resigned from the top job after just 44 days in office and is set to become the UK's shortest-serving Prime Minister in its history.

Boris, who only resigned from the post in July, has been rumoured to be throwing his hat into the ring with a new PM to be confirmed by October 28.

Speaking on GMB on Friday morning, presenter Kate Garraway quizzed the father of the former PM, asking: "Is he in a place where you can see him coming back?"

Stanley replied: "I think he's on a plane as I understand it. Coming back? He is coming back, he is coming back from wherever he is

Co-hosted Adil Ray prompted: "Is he coming back early?"

Quickly, Stanley responded: "I can't tell you, I can't tell you honestly. My view is this, I am a proud elector in this business because I am a voter in the wonderful constituency of Bridgwater and West Somerset.

"I will have a vote, I have just had a message from the central office saying we'll send you a special code by the end of the week."

While viewers might have assumed that Boris's dad would be a guaranteed vote for his campaign, the elder Mr Johnson revealed he was open to listening to all of the candidates.

Stanley added: "This is what I think, I'm going to listen to what the candidates have to say. I will listen to all of them and I will say I think I'm going to support Boris.

Although he was fairly confident that his son would get his vote, he had some conditions: "I'm pretty sure I'm going to support Boris, I'm just speaking now as a voter but I want to be sure that he's going to stick to the 2019 manifesto and I particularly want to be sure, because I am an environmentalist, that he gives a very strong promise not to proceed with Rees-Mogg's absurd bill which is coming before the house next week.

Adil Ray interjected, saying: "But Rees-Mogg's is supposed to be leading his campaign."

Stanley responded: "Well I am very sorry to hear it and I hope that Boris will take a very tough line and say we simply can't afford".

He continued: "At the moment, 70 CEOs of environmental organisations, charities, national trusts, and so on wrote to the Prime Minister.

"This letter will probably be waiting for whoever the new Prime Minister is saying that the Tories are trashing their environmental record.

"Boris made that environmental record".

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee, and Jake Berry, Chairman of the Conservative Party, have laid out how the process will work.

The nominations will close at 2 pm Monday with candidates needing a minimum of 100 votes from MPs.

This will be whittled down to the final two across next week with an online vote by members to pick the winner being held on Friday, October, 28.