Iceland has issued a do not eat warning over one of its products as it may contain raw chicken.

The store is recalling its Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because some packs may contain uncooked chicken, making it unsafe to eat.

The recall impacts 800g packs with a best before date of June 17, 2023.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the chicken not to eat it and to return it for a full refund.

Thursday 20 October - @IcelandFoods recalls Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast because of possible presence of uncooked chicken: https://t.co/0yZNgusJbD#FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/yz41Lb26NX — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 20, 2022

An FSA spokesman said: “Iceland is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further details, please contact Iceland Customer Care on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.