The BBC is celebrating 100 years of service and as part of the TV schedule for the occasion, The One Show is rebranding for a week.

The One Show will become The 100 Show from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28.

It will go back in time showing the history of the BBC and it will speak to presenters and actors as well as audience and show participants.

The 100 Show will also look ahead to the future and discuss what the next 100 years could look like for the BBC.

It will be the first programme to broadcast Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s poem celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

Transmission Report will be performed by Simon, along with Jodie Whittaker, Sir Michael Palin, Romesh Ranganathan, Adrian Dunbar, Carol Kirkwood, Brian Cox, Jay Blades, Michelle Visage, Huw Edwards and many more famous faces, joined by composer Patrick Pearson and The BBC’s Concert Orchestra.

Stars including Dame Mary Berry, Sir Lenny Henry, Claudia Winkleman and Graham Norton will introduce each programme.

Viewers can look forward to special messages from the likes of Shirley Ballas, Snoochie Shy, Steve Coogan, and David Dimbleby who will discuss their favourite BBC memories and wish the corporation a Happy Birthday across their social channels.

Sir David Attenborough is set to voice a film which looks at how the BBC’s Natural History Unit has documented the wonders of the natural world from every corner of the planet, the changes in technology and how we capture stories and how it has improved our understanding, driving awareness and changing perceptions of the natural world.

Lauren, a 15-year-old from Newcastle, won the BBC Young Reporter Competition and she’ll make her debut as she shares a powerful story about her Grandma who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Charlie McEvoy, a young charity fundraiser from Sunderland, will be welcomed to the Dunsfold race track for a high speed One Big Thank You to remember by Top Gear’s Chris Harris and ‘The Stig’.

VT’s will feature in the programme throughout the week and they’ll see BBC programme participants, who appeared on shows such as Blankety Blank, Blue Peter, Opportunity Knocks and EastEnders, watching themselves back for the first time.

Jools Holland will end the week with a musical montage of classic BBC themes across the decades. He also celebrates his own show’s 30th anniversary with the BBC.

He’ll appear live on stage from his tour in Southend performing with his Rhythm and Blues orchestra and share his best BBC musical moments and discuss his BBC career.

Alex Jones, The One Show presenter, said: “The BBC is the heart of the nation, and we’re so excited to celebrate its 100th birthday with audiences. We will showcase some forgotten gems, be speaking to some iconic BBC faces and revealing some exclusive special content. It’s a week not to be missed!”

Rob Unsworth, Head of The One Show, said: “We’re looking forward to reflecting on highlights from the BBC’s first 100 years and taking a look at what might come next.

“The BBC centenary is a momentous occasion and The One Show is proud to be a part of the celebrations.”

Viewers can watch The 100 Show all week on BBC One from Monday, October 24 at 7pm.