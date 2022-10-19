Emotional Tory MP Charles Walker unleashed an extraordinary attack on his peers in a BBC interview following a chaotic night in Westminster.

Walker branded the UK Government a “shambles and a disgrace” as he admitted he was “livid” with the current state of his party.

It comes amid a chaotic evening in Westminster after the Government won a vote in Parliament on fracking.

Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant alleged that a Tory member was “physically pulled” into the voting lobby to back the Government in Wednesday’s vote on Sky News.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the reports that Tory MPs were bullied into entering the “no” lobby in the Commons to vote against the Labour motion on fracking.

“I think to characterise it as bullying is mistaken,” he told Sky News.

Speaking to BBC news Charles Walker said: “To be perfectly honest, this whole affair is inexcusable.

“It is just, it is a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary party at every level and it reflects really badly obviously on the government of the day.”

Asked whether the current government could recover, he said: “I don’t think so but I have to say I’ve been of that view really since two weeks ago.

“This is an absolute disgrace. As a Tory MP of 17 years, who’s never been a minister, who’s got on with it loyally most of the time.

“I think it’s a shambles and a disgrace. I think it is utterly appalling. I’m livid.

“And do you know, I really shouldn’t say this but I hope all those people that put Liz Truss in Number 10, I hope it was worth it, I hope it was worth it for the ministerial red box, I hope it was worth it to sit around the Cabinet table because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary.”

In response to how angry he looked he continued:

“I am, I am, I’ve had enough.

“I’ve had enough of talentless people putting their tick in the right box not because it’s in the national interest but because it’s in their own personal interest to achieve ministerial position and I know I speak for hundreds of backbenchers who right now are worrying for their constituents all the time but now worrying about their own personal circumstances because there is nothing as ex as an ex-MP and a lot of my colleagues are wondering as many of their constituents are wondering how they’re going to pay their mortgages if this all comes to an end soon.”