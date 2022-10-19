Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been forced to apologise after he was heard branding Tory MP Steve Baker a **** live on television.

In a clip widely shared on social media, a “robust” interview appeared to spill over on when cameras were thought to be off.

Krishnan can be heard saying: “Thanks a lot Steve. It wasn’t a stupid question, Steve, you know it, I’m very happy to up against you on Truss any day.”

While laughing the news can then be heard muttering: “What a ****.”

In an apology on social media, he tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry”

After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 19, 2022

Steve Barker has publicly accepted the apology after replying: “I appreciate you apologising. Thank you.”

It comes amid a chaotic evening in Westminster after the Government won a vote in Parliament on fracking.

Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant alleged that a Tory member was “physically pulled” into the voting lobby to back the Government in Wednesday’s vote on Sky News.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the reports that Tory MPs were bullied into entering the “no” lobby in the Commons to vote against the Labour motion on fracking.

“I think to characterise it as bullying is mistaken,” he told Sky News.

It comes as both Suella Braverman and chief whip Wendy Morton resigned from the positions on another difficult day for Prime Minister Liz Truss.