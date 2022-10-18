Married At First Sight couple Jordan and Chanita have reportedly split after leaving the popular E4 show.

A source told the Mail Online that the couple had split not long after the show as Jordan “no longer seemed interested”.

The source said: "Jordan and Chanita's marriage hasn't lasted. Chanita tried everything to keep the spark they had... Jordan no longer seemed interested.

"Once filming for the series had ended, Jordan took a step back, and stopped messaging her completely – Chanita was heartbroken."

Last week’s episodes saw the couples participate in vow renewal ceremonies, where they decided whether to remain together or go their separate ways.

Married At First Sight reunion

Jordan and Chanita had decided to stay together, however, the source told Mail Online that once filming had stopped, Jordan reportedly took a step back.

According to the source, the news will be confirmed tonight.

The pair were seen as one of the strongest couples of this year’s show, rarely facing difficulties and improving in connection with each week.

The Married At First Sight reunion continues tonight after filming over two nights due to it being “so explosive”, a TV insider told The Sun.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 9pm on E4.