New Channel 5 drama, The House Across the Street, follows the story of lonely single mother Claudia who is overlooked by her community and is unable to get through to her son.

Longing for connection, Claudia spots an opportunity when a young local girl, Emily Winter, goes missing.

Claudia quickly becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth as she begins to forge a relationship with English teacher George.

The lonely mother soon finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery as dark secrets come to the surface.

The House Across the Street full cast list:

Claudia: Shirley Henderson

George: Craig Parkinson

Owen: Ian-Lloyd Anderson

Sabine: Lisa Dwyer Hogg

Joanne: Sara Powell

Dave: Ronan Leahy

Leon: Luke Griffin

Rhys: Caleb Wilson

Dean: Calum Jess

Emily: Myah Mason

A street full of secrets. The House Across The Street, a Channel 5 Original Drama, starts tonight at 9pm on @Channel5_tv & My5 📺 pic.twitter.com/YSr37YlYnY — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) October 17, 2022

How to watch The House Across the Street

The new drama will be available to watch on Channel 5 and My 5 on Monday, October 17 at 9pm.

The show has four episodes altogether with the second airing on Tuesday, October 18 and the next round starting on Monday the following week.

Where you've seen the cast of The House Across the Street before

The House Across the Street is filled with a mix of established stars and some newcomers.

Leading the cast is Shirley Henderson, the Scottish actress that has been in a wide range of shows and films.

Including the Harry Potter franchise, Bridget Jones's Diary, Happy Valley, Wild Child and many more.

Craig Parkinson is best known for his role in the popular police show, Line of Duty but has also starred in Grace, Wild Rock, Ghosted and more.

Ian-Lloyd Anderson starred in the massive fantasy show, Game of Thrones, as well as Blood, Herself, Dublin Oldschool and more recently Redemption.

Watch The House Across the Street at 9pm on Channel 5.