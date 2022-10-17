Beauty retailer Sephora has launched a brand new website in the UK today, with a store to follow soon.

Lovers of the company will remember they were in the UK years ago, but the last store shut down over 20 years ago and no sites remained to offer UK delivery.

However, back in 2021, the brand acquired UK retailer Feelunique and rumours began to swirl.

The Feelunique website states: “The Feelunique website will be rebranded under the Sephora banner and will be found at the address Sephora.co.uk from October 17th to offer to consumers in the British market an access to the very wide range of products sold by Sephora.”

When does Sephora launch in the UK?





The Sephora website officially launches in the UK today which can be browsed here. It will be replacing the Feelunique website.

According to Cosmopolitan, a London store is set to open in Spring 2023. The precise location is yet to be revealed.

What will happen to the Feelunique rewards programme?





Feelunique Rewards will be changing to Sephora Rewards, the website confirms.

You’ll still get the same benefits through Sephora which include:

Your vouchers and rewards will be carried over and can still be used

You will still get a special birthday treat, and if you haven't redeemed yours yet you can still use them when we switch to Sephora Rewards

The brands you love will still be valid - and you can change these brands every 6 months

Feelunique beauty box subscription

As the company moves to Sephora, there may be some slight changes with the beauty box subscription. However, it will mostly remain the same.

Changes will include:

New beauty box style, and a new bag

New and exclusive brands available

New Packaging

When can I order the Sephora advent calendar 2022?





The iconic Sephora advent calendar is available to purchase now. Valued at £711, the 25-day advent calendar costs just £139 and is filled with incredible products.

This can be found on the Sephora website here.