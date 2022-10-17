Gardening is a great way to relax and enjoy some ‘me’ time, and if you’re looking to transform your garden, pick up a new hobby or help your garden wildlife, then YouGarden has all the tips and tricks you need.
As the weather turns colder and more bitter, we’ll be looking for ways to keep our garden friends happy and well fed.
The little birds that visit will need food to keep them strong and warm for the winter months.
YouGarden has a vast selection of feeds that will keep our animal friends happy and full.
The All Year Round DeLuxe 14 Ingredient Wild Bird Food is a great option to attract a wider range of birds into your garden. It includes seeds of different sizes to attract birds of different sizes with different-sized beaks.
It is also rich in oil, protein, fats and carbohydrates, and provides a high-energy winter feed for a wide range of birds, containing the highest volume of nutrition that wild birds need.
You can also choose the Honeyfields Peanuts, a 'Fair to Nature' range of wild bird food that is a year-round favourite perfect for attracting many species of birds to your garden.
It is high in oil, full of energy and a no-mess food that is ideally fed through a wire mesh feeder.
Peanuts are also high in fat so are a great winter snack.
Visit the YouGarden website to see all the types of bird feed available.
