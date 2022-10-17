BBC’s Children in Need is back for another year and the Rickshaw Relay has also made a return.

Today, the team will be cycling through Sunderland before finishing the day’s journey in Durham.

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker MBE returns and joins the team of “five incredibly inspiring young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects”, the BBC Children in Need website explains.

The team will take turns to travel part of the journey with the challenge ending on Friday, October 21.

Show your support for Alexander below 👇 by leaving good luck messages! #rickshawrelay #bbcchildreninneed pic.twitter.com/kMdzEBGgqm — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) October 17, 2022

The Relay will travel across parts of the UK including Warrington, Wrexham and Durham.

On today’s journey 16-year-old Alexander from Sunderland has begun his journey to Durham from Sunderland for his instalment of the relay.

Alexander was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old, often struggling to connect with other people, and for a few years, he did not talk at all. However, Alexander was able to build new skills and increase his independence through help from local charities.

Grace House and Foundation of Light, both charities supported by BBC Children in Need funding, helped Alexander to build confidence and independent life skills through activities like sports sessions and youth groups.

You can find out more about Alexander in our explainer here.

BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Relay route for Monday

Here’s the list of locations that the Rickshaw Relay team will pass and the times they’re aiming for, according to MSN.

Sunderland AFC's Stadium of Light – 8:30am

Grace House, Southwick – 8:40am

Northern Saints Primary School, Southwick – 9:03am

Hylton Castle – 9:13am

Castletown Primary School, Castletown – 9:20am

Barbara Priestman Academy, Meadowside –10:20am

Southmoor Academy Secondary School, Grangetown –11:15am

Hill View Junior School, Hill View – 11:15am

Easingston C of E Primary School, Easington – 12:45pm

Sherburn Primary School, Sherburn – 2:20pm

Palace Green, Durham – 3pm

BBC Children in Need has a live tracker that you can watch via the website so you can see where the team is during the relay.

To donate to Children in Need’s Rickshaw Relay as well as other challenges scheduled to raise money for the charity, you can visit the donate page via the website.

Watch the documentary The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again which airs on Tuesday, November 15.