ITV has teased some major details of the new Big Brother series ahead of its reboot.

After a five-year hiatus, the broadcaster confirmed that the reality show would be getting a comeback as it finds a home on ITV2 and the new streaming platform ITVX next year.

Viewers will remember that the first programme started on Channel 4 in 2000 and stayed on there for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

The reboot will introduce a "new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life" as cameras catch their every move for up to six weeks, ITV has said.

Big Brother is back!

The original reality tv format to launch on @ITV2 and @ITVX in 2023

Details - https://t.co/vL860OjFLf pic.twitter.com/jswb8GL25V — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) August 1, 2022

Details of new Big Brother series released before 2023 return

Since the initial announcement, there have been very few updates released about the new Big Brother - until now.

ITV has revealed that the new series will have 36 episodes which will include 34 highlights shows and a 90-minute launch and final, according to TV Zone.

It also reports that there will be a spin-off show that will air six nights a week after every main show which will air from Sunday to Friday.

In the initial press release, ITV said: "Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize."

READ MORE: ITV announces major change coming this week ahead of new streaming service

READ MORE: See the full Dancing On Ice line up 2023 as ITV confirms celebs for new series

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.

"We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added: “Big Brother is the original and best reality format and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege , accoo be making an all new version with ITV2 and ITVX.

"Working with Claire O'Donohoe and the talented team at Initial, Katy Manley and Cat Lynch. This is going to be epic!”

READ MORE: WATCH: Ant & Dec feature in first official trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2022

READ MORE: 'My heart is forever broken': Eastenders star breaks silence as brother, 31, dies

Who will host the new Big Brother series?





Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall has confirmed that she will not be returning for the revival.

As the face of the show for over a decade, Davina hosted ten regular seasons and an all-stars special from 2000-2010.

In a TikTok video, Davina cleared the air and dismissed any rumours she would be at the helm for the reboot, explaining: "Do you fancy another one? Massive, massive news. Big Brother's coming back but I just want to let you know that it's not coming back with me. I think everyone could tell because it's going to be very refreshed and a completely new thing.

"It's going to come back new and exciting. I hope they keep Marcus. I think he is the voice of Big Brother. I can't wait to see what they do with it."

With Davina out of the running, there have been a few famous faces that have been tipped to take over including Strictly spin-off host and former Celebrity Big Brother winner Rylan Clark as well Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp.

However, the bookie's favourite to host the new series is currently Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope on 2/1 odds, according to OLBG.

Here are the full odds of who could be the next face of the Big Brother House.

Vicky Hope - 2/1

Emily Atack - 3/1

Roman Kemp - 6/1

AJ Odudu - 8/1

Rylan Clark - 12/1

Big Brother returns in 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX.