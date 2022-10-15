The final qualifying round of the FA Cup is set to take place this weekend with many non-League sides hoping they can make it through to the First Round proper.
In total there will be 32 non-League sides in the hat for the First Round, who will be joining the 48 clubs from League One and League Two.
Clubs who progress from the First Round will receive £41,000 in prize money and a spot in the Second Round.
Ties for the First Round will take place over the weekend of Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.
Three step 5️⃣ teams are one win away from the #EmiratesFACup first round proper... 👀— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) October 14, 2022
@Ashington_FC, @TheNomadsFc and the lowest ranked, @OfficialBuryAFC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zOfOGkMkCe
What ball number has each club been allocated?
According to the Emirates FA Cup website the ball numbers for each club are as follows, prior to the final qualifying round taking place.
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow AFC
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Bradford City
7. Bristol Rovers
8. Burton Albion
9. Cambridge United
10. Carlisle United
11. Charlton Athletic
12. Cheltenham Town
13. Colchester United
14. Crawley Town
15. Crewe Alexandra
16. Derby County
17. Doncaster Rovers
18. Exeter City
19. Fleetwood Town
20. Forest Green Rovers
21. Gillingham
22. Grimsby Town
23. Harrogate Town
24. Hartlepool United
25. Ipswich Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Milton Keynes Dons
30. Morecambe
31. Newport County AFC
32. Northampton Town
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Plymouth Argyle
36. Port Vale
37. Portsmouth
38. Rochdale AFC
39. Salford City
40. Sheffield Wednesday
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Sutton United
45. Swindon Town
46. Tranmere Rovers
47. Walsall
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester
50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde
51. King’s Lynn Town or Ashington
52. Bury AFC or York City
53. South Shields or Scunthorpe United
54. Solihull Moors or Basford United
55. Peterborough Sports or Curzon Ashton
56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham
57. Altrincham or Gateshead
58. Anstey Nomads or Chesterfield
59. Alvechurch or Worksop Town
60. Buxton or Hyde United
61. Notts County or Coalville Town
62. St Ives Town or FC Halifax Town
63. Bromley or Hereford
64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough
65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town
66. Maidenhead United or Eastbourne Borough
67. Dorking Wanderers or Eastleigh
68. Ebbsfleet United or Sevenoaks Town
69. Woking or Southend United
70. Beckenham Town or Dagenham & Redbridge
71. Hendon or Chippenham Town
72. Havant & Waterlooville or Weymouth
73. Hornchurch or Oxford City
74. Bracknell Town or Banbury United
75. Boreham Wood or Wealdstone
76. Barnet or Weston Super Mare
77. Needham Market or Maidstone United
78. Chelmsford City or Aldershot Town
79. Merthyr Town or Folkestone Invicta
80. Farnborough or Biggleswade Town
When will the FA Cup First Round draw take place?
The First Round draw will take place at approximately 7.15pm on Monday, October 17.
BBC Two will be broadcasting the draw which will also be shown on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.
