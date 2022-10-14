The first official trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2022 has been released, which shows Ant & Dec finally returning to the jungle.

This will be the first I'm a Celeb to be filmed in Australia after the Covid-19 pandemic affected travel to the country.

Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales filled in as a location instead for the 2020 and 2021 versions of the show.

Now travel restrictions have mostly cleared, the show will return to its usual Australian setting, with Ant & Dec happy to be back.

Watch I'm a Celebrity 2022 first trailer

The trailer starts with Any & Dec in a helicopter over the jungle, and Ant can be seen throwing their luggage out of the door.

At this point, Dec asks "Where's the luggage going?" Ant replied, "It's meeting us there!"

Ant then straps on a parachute to jump out of the helicopter, saying to Dec: "Remember wherever I go, you have to go!" before throwing a bit of paper that says 'Ant & Dec Always Together Contract' to Dec.

Once Ant jumps Dec quips "I wish I'd never signed that thing!" before eventually joining Ant in the air as they catch up with their possessions.

The pair then release their parachutes to reveal the words: "We're back!" as the narrator adds: "I'm a Celebrity... returns to the jungle this November."