Louis Tomlinson has announced he’s going on tour in 2023.

The former One Direction star will visit both the UK and European cities including Manchester, London, Hamburg, Amsterdam and more.

Tomlinson’s fans can also look forward to his upcoming album ‘Faith In The Future’ after hearing another track ‘Out Of My System’ that was released today (October 14).

Last month, Louis released the first single of the album ‘Bigger Than Me’ after returning to music.

FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. UK & EUROPE.



I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album. pic.twitter.com/I3K0huAhw2 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 14, 2022

This is the first new song from Tomlinson since the release of ‘Walls’, his million-selling debut solo album in 2020.

The full album has 14 tracks and will be released on Friday, November 11.

Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 tour – how to get tickets

Tickets are going on sale at 9am on Friday, October 21 via the Ticketmaster website.

Louis Tomlinson 2023 UK tour dates

Here are the UK tour dates for the Faith In The Future tour next year.

Utilita Arena, Sheffield – November 10

AO Arena, Manchester – November 11

OVO Hydro, Glasgow – November 12

Brighton Centre, Brighton – November 14

International Arena, Cardiff – November 15

The O2, London – November 17

Resorts World Arena – November 18

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 21 via the Ticketmaster website.