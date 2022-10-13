The National TV Awards will celebrate the best of British TV tonight and here's how you can tune in.

Joel Dommett will be presenting live from Wembley’s OVO Arena as he leads the star-studded ceremony which celebrates the best of British television.

The final round of voting closes on Thursday, October 13 at noon ahead of the celebrations in the evening.

Here are the famous faces and TV shows being recognised and how you can watch the ceremony.

When are the National Television Awards 2022?

The NTAs 2022 will be broadcast on Thursday, October 13 at 8 pm.

Viewers will be able to tune in to the 27th edition of the awards on ITV and catch up on the ITV Hub.

The news is out.. Lewis Capaldi is performing at this year’s NTAs 🫢 #NTAs2022 https://t.co/COkCXopmvp pic.twitter.com/ZsRuVDJqmG — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 8, 2022

On top of seeing the biggest names on British TV, viewers will also be treated to performances from some of the music industry's finest.

There will be an opening performance from Eurovision star Sam Ryder, as well as a showstopper from Scottish songwriter Lewis Capaldi

NTAs 2022 awards shortlist

New Drama

Heartstopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

National Television Awards 2022 will air on Thursday, October 13 at 8 pm on ITV.