The National TV Awards will celebrate the best of British TV tonight and here's how you can tune in. 

Joel Dommett will be presenting live from Wembley’s OVO Arena as he leads the star-studded ceremony which celebrates the best of British television. 

The final round of voting closes on Thursday, October 13 at noon ahead of the celebrations in the evening. 

Here are the famous faces and TV shows being recognised and how you can watch the ceremony.

When are the National Television Awards 2022? 

The NTAs 2022 will be broadcast on Thursday, October 13 at 8 pm. 

Viewers will be able to tune in to the 27th edition of the awards on ITV and catch up on the ITV Hub.

Who is performing at the National Television Awards 2022?

On top of seeing the biggest names on British TV, viewers will also be treated to performances from some of the music industry's finest.

There will be an opening performance from Eurovision star Sam Ryder, as well as a showstopper from Scottish songwriter Lewis Capaldi

NTAs 2022 awards shortlist

New Drama

  • Heartstopper
  • This Is Going To Hurt
  • Time
  • Trigger Point

Talent Show

  • Britain’s Got Talent
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
  • Strictly Come Dancing
  • The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

  • Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
  • Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
  • Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
  • Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
  • Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

  • Bridgerton
  • Call the Midwife
  • Peaky Blinders
  • The Split

TV Presenter

  • Alison Hammond
  • Ant & Dec
  • Bradley Walsh
  • Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

  • Clarkson’s Farm
  • Gogglebox
  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
  • The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

  • Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
  • Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
  • Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
  • Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Taskmaster
  • The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Neighbours

Expert

  • Jay Blades
  • Kaleb Cooper
  • Martin Lewis
  • Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

  • Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders
  • Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
  • Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
  • Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

  • Beat the Chasers
  • In for a Penny
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  • The 1% Club

Rising Star

  • Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
  • Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
  • Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
  • Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

Daytime

  • Loose Women
  • The Chase
  • The Repair Shop
  • This Morning

Comedy

  • After Life
  • Derry Girls
  • Not Going Out
  • Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

  • Anton Du Beke
  • David Walliams
  • Mo Gilligan
  • RuPaul

