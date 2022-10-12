It's your last chance to vote for your favourite stars and TV shows ahead of the 2022 National Television Awards.
Joel Dommett will be presenting live from Wembley’s OVO Arena as he leads the star-studded ceremony which celebrates the best of British television.
The final round of voting closes on Thursday, October 13 at noon ahead of the celebrations in the evening.
See the famous faces and popular programmes featured in the final shortlist and how you can vote for your favourites.
When are the National Television Awards 2022?
The NTAs 2022 will be broadcast on Thursday, October 12 at 8 pm.
Viewers will be able to tune in to the 27th edition of the awards on ITV and catch up on the ITV Hub.
The awards show was postponed until the new October date out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
NTAs 2022 awards shortlist
New Drama
- Heartstopper
- This Is Going To Hurt
- Time
- Trigger Point
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
- Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- Call the Midwife
- Peaky Blinders
- The Split
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Graham Norton
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Gogglebox
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
Drama Performance
- Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
- Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
- Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
- Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Neighbours
Expert
- Jay Blades
- Kaleb Cooper
- Martin Lewis
- Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
- Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders
- Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
- Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
- Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
- Beat the Chasers
- In for a Penny
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- The 1% Club
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
- Joe Locke, Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
- Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- After Life
- Derry Girls
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Anton Du Beke
- David Walliams
- Mo Gilligan
- RuPaul
How to vote in the National Television Awards 2022
This is your last chance to vote in the NTAs with the final voting round closing at 12 pm on Thursday, October 13.
You can vote for free online now via the NTAs website.
National Television Awards 2022 will air on Thursday, October 13 at 8 pm on ITV.
