McDonald’s lovers, there’s a new menu item coming your way. And even better yet, it’s a permanent addition.

Fans of McDonald’s chicken range, you’ll love the brand new McCrispy!

The crunchy 100% chicken breast fillet is marinated in black pepper and cayenne and is served with classic mayonnaise with cracked black pepper and a savoury roasted chicken flavour on a 4” artisan glazed bun with a sweet nutty toasted flavour.

The burger will be available from next Wednesday, October 19 and will be a permanent addition to the Mcdonald's menu.

McDonald's McCrispy (McDonald's)

The McCrispy will be £6.49 for an extra value meal, and will be McDonald’s first permanent chicken burger since 2007!

The burger has already received the celebrity seal of approval, with Maya Jama, Keith Lemon, Michael Dapaah and Elz The Witch all featuring in the new McDonald’s advert sharing their praise of the burger.

Try the McDonald’s McCrispy in stores from October 19. McDonald's breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald's lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.