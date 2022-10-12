Eddie Izzard has launched a campaign to be elected as a Labour MP.

The 60-year-old comedian is running to be the MP for the Sheffield Central constituency, announcing her campaign on Twitter.

The Twitter statement reads: “Labour ideals of fairness and equality have been at the core of my life. I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me.”

This comes after the constituency’s incumbent Labour MP, Paul Blomfield, announced in February that he was standing down at the next general election.

Izzard has many connections to Sheffield as the city where she studied accounting, launched her creative career, ran through the city as part of her 43 marathons for Sport Relief and campaigned against the closure of the Leadmill music venue.

On her campaign website, Izzard said she wanted to “support the city that has supported me”.

Labour ideals of fairness and equality have been at the core of my life. I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me.



Please join me, in taking on this great challenge.https://t.co/aVjaLLga9L



For Sheffield. For Labour. pic.twitter.com/Mw6xK7cBXA — Eddie Izzard for Sheffield Central (@EddieIzzardLab) October 11, 2022

She also wants to “take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into No 10”.

“When I’m faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver,” she continued.

“This next challenge is the most important of my life and I need your help.”

Izzard added that Sheffield was “being held back” after 12 years of the Conservatives in power.

“A Labour government will embolden Sheffield to achieve its true potential and I believe I am the right person to build on Paul Blomfield’s tireless work for this city,” she said.

When is the next general election?





The next general election will be held in December 2024. This will be five years after the 2019 election which saw a landslide victory for the Conservatives.

A general election could be sooner if a snap election is called by Prime Minister Liz Truss.