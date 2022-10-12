You can enjoy a free bake or sausage roll from Greggs at any point this year.

All you need to do to claim the offer is sign up to the Greggs App.

The offer gives you a free bake or sausage roll, including steak bake, cheese and onion bake and vegan sausage roll, as well as a free hot drink, available to all who sign up.

The hot drinks up for grabs include the newly launched Pumpkin Spice Latte, teas, hot chocolate, and coffee.

Yep, you heard us right, now loads of Greggs shops are open even later. And what’s more, there’s new pizzas and hot desserts, as well as your usual favourites 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IcRYT70cmD — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) October 5, 2022

In total the offer could save you up to £4.

It runs until January 2, 2023, and can be redeemed up to 31 days after signing up.

How to get free hot drinks and bakes from Greggs

The Greggs App is available to download now for both IOS and Android users and is free to sign up to.

The app means you get rewarded for buying from the bakery, from sandwiches to sweet treats, hot drinks to bakes, every time you buy, you get a stamp.

Once you’ve collected nine stamps in a category, your tenth item will be free.

Plus, on the app you can even skip queues with the Click + Collect option and receive exclusive offers, giveaways and even a free birthday sweet treat.

You can download Gregg’s App now.