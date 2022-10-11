Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have teased wedding plans after Tash announced they were going “ring shopping”.
The couple, who are still together after meeting on this year’s instalment of the popular ITV2 dating show seem to have a blossoming relationship since leaving the villa as runners up this summer.
The couple have even moved in together, speaking to New magazine, Tasha said: "We're really happy. We're thriving every day and I'm so proud.
"He knows what ring I want, he knows the shape I want and what colour.
"I've said to him, I want to try it on first as I want a nice baby blue or aqua colour stone and I need to see if the colour suits my hand.
"He actually said to me the other day, 'Should we just go ring shopping?' and I was like, 'Are you OK?'."
She added: "I think he just wants to know for the future."
