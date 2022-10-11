Frankie & Benny's are offering a half term food offer with a twist in their restaurants this October, as parents get to eat for free instead of the kids.

This deal will be available all across the UK with parents having to bring their child with them to qualify for the offer.

To get the offer you will need to sign up to the Frankie & Benny's newsletter via their website here.

From there you will be sent a QR code which must be shown on your phone or tablet in the restaurant, and can only be used once.

Frankie & Benny’s Head Of Brand, Sasha Story, said: “Unexplainable tantrums, shopping trips that consume the whole day, disturbed nights, the list goes on.

“Our lovely little dictators get their fill of the fun, so this half term, it’s your time to enjoy a perk for yourself. Get your meal for free when little diners eat with us during the half term holidays. Something for you, on us.”

Guests can choose one free adult’s meal for every one child’s set menu paid for, including small eaters, big eaters and kid’s gluten-free. This offer is only redeemable for children under 11.

As a catch there are a limited number of meals parents can pick for free, which include the margarita pizza, bolognese pasta, Arrabbiata Pasta, Cheeseburger and the Classic Dog (excluding Northern Ireland).

When will the Frankie & Benny's offer be valid for?





Scotland: October 17-21

England: October 24-28

Wales and Northern Ireland: October 31 to November 4