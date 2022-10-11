If you have been missing Britain's Got Talent on a Saturday night, we've got good news for you.

ITV has confirmed that the popular talent contest is getting a magical one-off show.

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will see some of the world's most mesmerising magicians go head-to-head to blow its in-person audience and viewers at home away.

Here's everything we know about the spellbinding spectacular from who will be the judges to what the jaw-dropping for the champion magician will be.

Over the years we've witnessed some of the most spellbinding magic acts take to the #BGT stage, now they're going head-to-head with some of the world’s most talented magicians!



Britain's Got Talent announces magic spin-off show

Similar to the regular series, beloved hosts Ant and Dec will be presenting the one-off programme.

The spectacle will also see the return of a few more familiar faces from the show's regular series including three members of its judging panel Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Veteran judge and music mogul Simon Cowell will not be appearing on the programme due to filming commitments in the US.

However, he will be replaced with "magician extraordinaire and King of Sin City" Penn Jillette as a guest judge.

Jillette is perhaps best known for being one-half of the world-famous duo Penn & Teller.

The news comes as ITV teased a first look at the I'm A Celebrity Jungle, also presented by Ant and Dec, as it returns for 2022.

This year marks 20 years since the show began as it finally returns to Australia following after the show was moved to Wales during the pandemic.

ITV has teased that the magical series is 'coming soon' but it has yet to confirm a release date.