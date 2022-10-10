Tesco has issued a recall of some of its products as they may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket giant is recalling its Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because of the risk of metal.

The recall impacts the strawberry flavoured 500g packs with best before dates of May 31, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

Chocolate fudge flavoured whey protein with a best before date of May 31, 2024, has also been recalled.

8 October - @Tesco recalls Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because they may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/eq8O3JRa1q pic.twitter.com/NO2bO5wmcC — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 8, 2022

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a ‘do not eat’ warning.

A spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above products from customers. The company has also issued a recall to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

“Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“If you would like any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Relations on 0800 505 555.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.