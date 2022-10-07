MP Conor Burns, who was sacked from the Conservative Party earlier today (Friday, October 7) has now given a response to this situation.

Mr Burns had held the position of Minister of State for Trade Policy in Liz Truss's Government, but has now had the whip suspended.

This is pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” earlier this week.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the Government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

Posting on his Twitter account in response to this, Mr Burns wrote: "Earlier I received a call from the Chief Whip Wendy Morton. Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate. I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information.

"On the basis of this complaint Ms Morton told me that the Whip was being withdrawn and that I was standing down as Trade Minister. I will fully cooperate with the Party's enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.

"I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement."

Mr Burns has served as a Conservative MP for Bournemouth West since 2010.