A man who was armed with a knife has died in hospital after being shot dead by police.
Armed officers shot the unnamed man responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park.
Derbyshire Constabulary issued a statement that said: “At 9.55am today (7 October) officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive Police Station, off Ascot Drive in Derby.
“Armed officers were sent to the scene, and at 10.03am a police firearm was discharged.
“The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury and East Midlands Ambulance Service were requested to attend.
“Officers administered first aid until paramedics attended the scene, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
The force said inquiries were ongoing to identify the man who died.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed.
