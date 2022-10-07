We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From the latest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

Starting with what has come out over the last week that you can watch now and what to expect from next week’s drop that you should add to your watchlist.

New to Netflix this week, October 1

Here are all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Saturday, October 1

Eden: Season 1

Halloween 2 (2009)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

One The Woman: Season 1

Pixie (2020)

Sleeply Hollow (1999)

Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Last Vermeer (2019)

The Name of the Game (2018)

The Scandalous Four (2011)

Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil):Season 1

Transition (2018)

Sunday, October 2

Forever Queens: Season 1

Monday, October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Tuesday, October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022)

Wednesday, October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water: Season 1

Jumping from High Places (2022)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero: Season 1

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave: Season 1

Togo (2022)

Thursday, October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Season 1

Ngeri Ngeri Sedap (2022)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022)

Friday, October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Season 1

Doll House: Season 1

Glitch: Season 1

Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022)

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Man on Pause: Season 1

Oddballs: Season 1

Old People (2022)

The Midnight Club: Season 1

The Mole: Season 1

The Redeem Team (2022)

Tiger & Bunny 2: Season 2

What’s coming to Netflix next week, October 8?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Saturday, October 8

Bad Guys: Season 1

Monday, October 10

Spirit Rangers: Season 1

Travel Man: 48 Hours In...: Multiple Seasons

Tuesday, October 11

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022)

Island of the Sea Wolves: Season 1

Someone Borrowed (2022)

Wednesday, October 12

Belascoarán, PI: Season 1

Blackout (2022)

Easy Bake Battle: Season 1

Missing: The Other Side: Season 1

The Nutty Boy (2022)

Thursday, October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception: Season 1

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal: Season 1

The Playlist: Limited Series

The Watcher: Limited Series

Friday, October 14