Although we hate to say it, Christmas is quickly approaching, with less than 100 days until December 25.

That means the time for Christmas shopping is here, but with the cost of the living crisis affecting many, families might be cutting down on their usual festive spending.

That includes shopping, but Tesco has lent a helping hand, as their toy sale returns seeing up to 50% of big name brands including LEGO, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

You have nearly a month to enjoy the sale as it's on from October 3 all the way until November 2, meaning you have plenty of time to grab all the bargain toys.

Whether you're looking for a birthday gift or stocking up early for Christmas, there are great value offers on toys.

However, the saving on toys is exclusive just to Clubcard members.

Tesco

Tesco Toy Category Manager Anne Borrett said: “We know that with the cost of living squeeze Christmas can be quite a strain on the wallet – especially for families with more than one child - so we want to make it easier for them to spread the cost of buying presents.

“We’ve chosen some of the most popular and latest toys for children of all ages for the sale, with big name brands such as Lego, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol – all at up to half price!”

Tesco's Toy Sale returns

If your little one is a fan of LEGO, then you're in luck as you'll be able to save up to 40% off the bricks.

Tesco discounts on LEGO products include the LEGO City Stuntz 2-in-1 Bundle Pack, now £25.50, down from £43.

Children can enjoy playing with the LEGO Technic Heavy Duty Excavator, now £21, down from £35.

If you also host a family games night and are in need for some extra games, you can get 50% of games, from classics to new hits.

This includes the Classic Games Collection, now £10, down from £20 alongside the Hy-Pro Football Table, now £12, down from £24.

Tesco

There's plenty for the toddlers to0, with up to 50% off on toys, such as the Bing Mini House Playset for just £30, saving £20, which was £50.

See all the savings from Tesco's Toy sale

Peppa Pig is also on sale with half price on the Peppa Pig Talking George Soft Toy and Peppa Pig Talking Peppa Soft Toy, both now £11 each, down from £22.

Vehicle sets are on sale too like the Mercedes-AMG F1, now £20, down from £40 that’s a 50% saving and the Hot Wheels Action Double Loop Dash for just £25, down from £42.