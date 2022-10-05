Raymond Allen, who is best known for his work creating and writing the sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, has died at the age of 82.

His family confirmed that he had passed away on Sunday (October 2) on the Isle of Wight.

Allen wrote many plays over the course of his career, and also contributed to programmes like Comedy Playhouse and The Little and Large Show.

However, his greatest success was writing the BBC sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, starring Michael Crawford and Michele Dotrice.

It followed Frank Spencer (Crawford) and his wife Betty (Dotrice) with Spencer trying to hold down various jobs which would frequently end in disaster.

Allen wrote three series, two Christmas specials and contributed dialogue to a special one-off episode for Comic Relief in 2016.

As reported by the Radio Times, in a statement, his family said: "It is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved husband, stepfather, and grandad. After a short illness, with family and friends by his side, he passed away peacefully.

"His life's work gave joy and laughter to many millions of people not just in this country but all around the world. Raymond has left us all with wonderful memories filled with fun, laughter, and love.

"He will be remembered as a very humble, kind and generous man. His legacy will live on. He will be greatly missed by many."