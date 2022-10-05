Protestors have been removed from the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham during Liz Truss’ speech.

Greenpeace protesters holding a flag which read “who voted for this?” were ejected from the hall after disrupting Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first Tory conference speech as party leader.

Conservative crowd members stood up and booed after the Prime Minister’s speech was interrupted before shouting “go on Liz” and giving her a huge round of applause, urging her to carry on.

The protest angered party members who shouted “out out out” throughout.

Liz Truss admits scale of her job as PM is ‘immense’

Liz Truss admitted the scale of the challenge facing her as Prime Minister is ‘immense’ as she mentioned the Russia and Ukraine war, Covid recovery and the ongoing global economic crisis.

Truss says her government will do things differently even though “not everyone will be in favour” as eye brows are raised over her radical new direction in policy.

She said: "As the last few weeks have shown, it will be difficult.

"Whenever there is change, there is disruption.

"Not everyone will be in favour.

"But everyone will benefit from the result - a growing economy and a better future."

She added: “I have three priorities for our economy: growth, growth and growth."