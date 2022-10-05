Halloween can be an expensive time of year, with new spooky costumes, sweets, party decorations, make-up, accessories, experiences and much more.

And as the cost-of-living crisis continues to be a big concern for families, many are cutting back on how much they spend due to the rise in energy bills and interest rates.

But there is still a way to have the best and most terrifying Halloween without breaking the bank.

From getting creative and doing some Halloween crafts over the half term, swapping the Halloween party to trick or treating and maybe even trying your hand at baking, there are plenty of budget-friendly themed activities to do over Halloween.

Canva

But one way to save some extra cash is to look for costumes that cost less than £20, and we’ve even saved you a job by looking at all the supermarkets and working out which is the cheapest for Halloween costumes.

Halloween Costumes under £20

Lidl

At Lidl, the average price of a child's Halloween costume is just £4.99 making it the cheapest available, but there are limited options.

It choices include a witch, unicorn, day of the dead skeleton, mummy, vampire, and a skeleton.

All the costumes are £4.99 and are for ages 4–10-year-olds, you can get them from your local Lidl store and find out more information via the website.

Aldi

Using the Halloween-appropriate phrase ‘raise the dead, not the prices’, Aldi is known for being the budget-friendly supermarket that is becoming growingly popular.

One Halloween costume on sale from the store is the Children’s Harley Quinn Costume which is perfect for the clown fan and for anyone that’s a fan of DC Comins.

It’s priced at just £6.99 and you can buy it now via Aldi.

If your little one is a big Star Wars fan the Mandalorian Fancy Dress is perfect, with the bounty hunters’ costumes and masks included.

You can get that for under £20 at just £9.99 and is available to buy from the Aldi website.

Canva

Sainsbury’s

If your little one needs a lot of options before finding the right costumes, Sainsbury’s might be the place to look with plenty of variety to pick from.

The supermarket brand has everything from witches, reapers, cats, gothic brides, vampires, werewolves, dragons, pumpkins and much more.

Plus, even better news most of the costumes are under £20 including the Marvel What If…? Zombie Captain American Costume which is £15.

Along with the Halloween Princess Floral Dress & Tiara for just £13 and you can look at all their costumes via the website.

Asda

Known for its great range of Halloween products, Asda has a wide range of affordable costumes available this year.

This includes the scary clown for £13 and the adorable Halloween Pumpkin Print fancy dress costume that is on sale for £11.

You can see the full range from Asda now via the website.

The cheapest supermarkets to get Halloween costumes

On top of giving you some of our best Halloween costume recommendations for under £20, we thought we'd even work out the average price for costumes for each major store.