Love Island star Georgia Townend was rushed to hospital and spent the night in Accident and Emergency after an accident at her home

The reality TV show contestant, who appeared on the ITV dating series last year, sliced her thumb open and couldn't stop it bleeding.

Townend explained to her 144k followers what had happened via her Instagram stories as she waited to be seen in A&E.

Alongside a snap of a green hospital door, she admitted: “I hate going to the doctors, hospital, A&E etc, feel like I’m wasting their time but I’ve sliced my thumb right open and it’s been bleeding non-stop for quite literally hours."

Jokingly, she added: “I have grown quite attached to it over the years so rather it didn’t fall off.

Georgia also informed her followers that she was "currently camped in A&E for the foreseeable" and they should "send help, send hugs, send patience.”

In a later update on TikTok she posted a story of her sad and bandaged thumbs up with the caption: “Four hours later, all bandaged up.”

ITV viewers will remember Georgia from her brief stint on Love Island on the 2021 series.

Although she did not find love in the villa, Georgia did have a fleeting romance with fellow contestant Hugo Hammond during her time on the show.

Following the series, Georgia has returned to her job as a marketing executive and is well known for her humourous TikTok account.