Users trying to access the Trainline app and website this morning have been facing issues while trying to book their travel.

Trainline has confirmed it is facing outages in a tweet as well as in replies to customer queries.

A general tweet from the Trainline account said: "Whoops! Our booking system is currently experiencing a technical glitch across our app and website. Our team is on the case to get services up and running asap."

Our team is on the case to get services up and running asap. pic.twitter.com/ipt0FU3KTC — trainline (@thetrainline) October 4, 2022

Is Trainline down?





Users seem to be having difficulty booking and paying for tickets, with several customers tweeting that they have missed their trains in the process.

One user wrote: "Can’t book tickets on either your website or the app. Is there an issue you’re working on?"

Trainline responded confirming the issues again: "Hi David, we are unfortunately encountering some technical problems which are currently being looked into. We are working on resolving it as soon as possible."

This comes as travel has further been impacted by rail strikes in October with strike dates planned for Wednesday 5 and Saturday 8 October.

This morning writing on Twitter, the RMT union wrote: "Numerous train operating company ticket purchasing apps, and trainline, are down this morning. This merely highlights the shortsightedness of Govt plans to close up to 1,000 ticket offices."