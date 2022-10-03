The UK’s energy regulator Ofgem has warned the country faces a “significant risk” of gas shortages ahead of the winter months.

In a letter revealed by The Times, Ofgem warned there was a chance of "gas supply emergency" due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

It comes amid reports earlier this year suggesting the UK government were planning for several days over the winter where there could be organised blackouts for industry and even households.

Government sources told Bloomberg that the reported restriction make up part of the latest 'reasonable worst-case scenario' plan. The plan is in place to ensure the country can respond to all situations.

It would be the first time the UK had major organised blackouts since the 1970s.

The admission from Ofgem will likely increase fears of blackouts because the UK relies on gas plants for the biggest share of its electricity supplies.

According to The Times, Ofgem was replying to a request from SSE which own several gas power stations.

Current industry rules mean power station could face charges if their gas is cut off causing them to fail in delivering promised energy supplies.

Ofgem said the situation risks “potential insolvency of gas-fired generators” and called for urgent action to prevent a “significant impact on the safety and security of the electricity and/or gas systems”.

Europe faces 'unprecedented risks' to natural gas supplies this winter

It comes as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments.

The Paris-based body said Europe could end up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that is transported by ship.

The IEA said in its quarterly gas report that European Union countries would need to reduce use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cut-off amid the war in Ukraine.

Much of that cutback would have to come from consumer behaviour such as turning down thermostats by one degree and adjusting boiler temperatures as well as industrial and utility conservation, the group said.