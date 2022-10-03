ITV Emmerdale star Isobel Steele has quite the soap after six years with show bosses planning explosive exit scenes which will see a legend return for the 50th anniversary month.

The actress who portrays Liv Flaherty on the soap has called time after six years to focus on a new career.

According to reports Steele, 21, who won Best Young Actor at the 2018 British Soap Awards, will be killed off in scenes which will leave “viewers on the edge of their seat”.

A source said: “It’s been a big decision for Isobel but she’s ready to try new things. She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.

“Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time to come.”

Danny Miller will also return to the soap with a source adding: “Danny and Isobel are like brother and sister in real life. There is real affection between them. There was no way he wouldn’t return.”

It comes after the star opened up about feeling nervous ahead of his return to Emmerdale.

Danny went on to win ITV I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after quitting the soap last year.

Miller told the Daily Mirror: "It was nerve-racking and quite anxiety-provoking.

"My wife Steph is absolutely amazing and she always calms me down, which is obviously the reason I married her.”