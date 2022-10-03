One of the nation’s favourite bakeries Greggs has announced that customers will be able to get a free hot drink and bake from today.

The deal is just for customers that download and sign up to the Greggs App which rewards customers every time they shop.

Running until January 2, the offer gives new customers to the app the chance to enjoy a delicious free bake or roll.

That means you could get a free Steak Bake, Vegan Sausage Roll, Bean and CheeZe melt, Chicken Bake and much more.

Plus, at the same time, you can even get a free hot drink to keep you warm throughout the colder winter months.

The hot drinks up for grabs include the newly launched Pumpkin Spice Latte, teas, hot chocolate, and coffee, and even better it's all 100% Fairtrade.

How to get free hot drinks and bakes from Greggs

The Greggs App is available to download now for both IOS and Android users and is free to sign up to.

The app means you get rewarded for buying from the bakery, from sandwiches to sweet treats, hot drinks to bakes, every time you buy, you get a stamp.

Once you’ve collected nine stamps in a category, your tenth item will be free.

Plus, on the app you can even skip queues with the Click + Collect option and receive exclusive offers, giveaways and even a free birthday sweet treat.

You can download Gregg’s App now.