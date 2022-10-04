UK drivers could face fines of up to £1,000 when letting emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines past if they are seen to be breaking Highway Code rules.

According to the Highway Code, which contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads, drivers should give way to emergency vehicles using flashing lights.

However, other regulations still remain in place with some illegal manoeuvres leading to a hefty fine or points on your licence.

These include moving into a bus lane, stopping in a yellow junction box and driving through red lights to make way. Those issued fines and points could see them escalate if they fail to provide details or take the case to court and lose.

"You should look and listen for ambulances, fire engines, police, doctors or other emergency vehicles using flashing blue, red or green lights and sirens, or flashing headlights, or traffic officer and incident support vehicles using flashing amber lights," according to Rule 219 of the Highway Code.

It adds: "When one approaches do not panic. Consider the route of such a vehicle and take appropriate action to let it pass, while complying with all traffic signs.

"If necessary, pull to the side of the road and stop, but try to avoid stopping before the brow of a hill, a bend or narrow section of road.

"Do not endanger yourself, other road users or pedestrians and avoid mounting the kerb."

Speaking to The Sun, the RAC issued further advice, experts said: “Keep driving until there’s a suitable place to pull over and use your common sense to avoid coming into conflict with other road users.

“If people panic and do not obey traffic laws, this could result in an incident which could endanger more lives or further impede the emergency service from getting through.

“The issue of people taking the wrong action and then facing a fine is a common one and something our legal advice team regularly deal with.”