The new host of Love Island has reportedly been revealed as presenter and DJ, Maya Jama.

According to reports from The Sun, the 28-year-old has agreed to join the show and her contract is reportedly being finalised.

The previous Love Island host, Laura Whitmore, announced she would be stepping down in an Instagram post in August.

She cited parts of the show format that made it difficult for her to commit to another season.

She said in the post: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

“I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Jama was one of the favourites to host the popular dating show, with many odds placing her top of the list.

An ITV source told the Sun: “Maya was ITV’s dream option.

“She is fun, beautiful and a brilliant presenter.

“She was discussed as a possible replacement for Caroline two years ago — but now the time is right.

“They think she’ll make the show her own and carry on from where Caroline left off.

“They’re just in the process of finalising the last few details — but barring any huge surprises she will be announced formally very soon.

“They are just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.”

A spokeswoman for ITV told the newspaper: “Our new host will be announced in due course.”