Customers of Barclaycard have been reporting outages with their services this afternoon.

Reports began appearing on Down Detector for the bank at just after 3pm.

Down Detector is a website used to report online outages and the bank has taken a sharp turn upwards as customers report issues.

According to customer reports on Down Detector, the majority of issues are with its app, website as well as logging into their accounts.

User reports indicate Barclaycard is having problems since 3:04 PM BST. https://t.co/ftr5E49KdE RT if you're also having problems #Barclaycarddown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) September 30, 2022

Is Barclaycard down?





The bank confirmed that they were experiencing problems on social media, responding to one customer: "thanks for your patience. Our tech teams are looking into this and we'll share an update shortly. Keep an eye on our service status page for updates - just search service status Barclays in your browser."

Many users have taken to social media to express their frustration and get help from the bank's official customer service account.

One customer wrote:"@BarclaycardCan you let us know when the Barclaycard app will show our Barclaycard accounts properly? Things go wrong, but communication is very important."

Another person noted" Having the same problem. Trying to log in to @Barclaycard for the past 20-30 min both app and through a browser. App won’t recognise me. Browser does but gives an error message after entering my details."

While a third user complained: "Anyone else having issues with logging in to @Barclaycard? I'm trying to pay off some of my balance, but it says NO cards found! I guess they don't want my money...but they'll be QUICK to charge me INTEREST!!!!"