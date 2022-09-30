Customers of Santander have been reporting outages with their services this morning.

Reports began appearing on Down Detector for the bank at 11 am.

Down Detector is a website used to report online outages and the bank has taken a sharp turn upwards as customers report issues.

According to customer reports on Down Detector, the majority of issues are with mobile and online banking as well as deposits.

User reports indicate Santander is having problems since 11:01 AM BST. https://t.co/ViWPi9xeMA RT if you're also having problems #Santanderdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) September 30, 2022

Some customers have reported issues with the banking website, noting that an error page appears when trying to navigate it.

The webpage reads: "There seems to be a problem.

This could be because:

there's an issue with our server

you've tried to access a secure page you've previously bookmarked"

Many users have taken to social media to express their frustration and get help from the bank's official customer service account.

One user wrote: "I cannot login to my account. The website says it is off line! Whats happening?"

Another customer added:"the Santander business banking website is down - when will this be fixed please???"

A third person complained:"unable to log onto my account - really slow internet banking - looks like there is issues."

The bank is yet to confirm any outages but responded to one customer on Twitter explaining:" We haven't received any other reports and we're not experiencing any issues at our side, but we would like to help!

The customer service account recommended "logging in through the app if possible, to see if you experience any issues."