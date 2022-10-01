If you love a trip to the cinema but want to save a penny or two, then this is the weekend to go!

Showcase Cinemas is offering people up and down the UK a bargain trip to the cinema with its first ever ‘Insider Weekend’ event.

On Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 Showcase Insider members can enjoy half-price cinema tickets at all Showcase Cinema and Showcase Cinema de Lux locations nationwide.

How to get half-price Showcase Cinema tickets

The offer is only available to members of Showcase Cinema’s Insider programme. But, it is completely free to join and has no ongoing fees!

Along with half-price cinema tickets, members will also be able to claim 50% off selected snacks and drinks to enjoy during the film, making it a double bargain!

To find out more and register for the Insider Programme, visit the website here.

With movies such as Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Ticket To Paradise, the latest horror smash Smile, as well as the re-release of James Cameron’s Avatar all showing this weekend, there’ll be something for every movie over.

Every film we'll be showing this weekend is ✨ NOW ON SALE ✨



Here's a glimpse:



😬 Smile

👫 Don't Worry Darling

⚡ Moonage Daydream

☀️ Ticket To Paradise

💙 Avatar 2009 Re-Issue

🕵️ See How They Run



Join Insider free & see all our showtimes here: https://t.co/MuhRWO7L5D pic.twitter.com/dds1UWgtur — Showcase Cinemas UK (@ShowcaseCinemas) September 27, 2022

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “It’s a delight to announce our first ever ‘Insider Weekend’ with special offers to delight film fans nationwide!

“There will be so many great films on offer, with more set to be released this year, so to celebrate we’re offering our Insider members half-price cinema tickets and 50% off selected food and drink, so they can enjoy more, for even less.

“We pride ourselves on offering the very best cinema experience, so it’s really a no-brainer to sign up for our Insider scheme – totally free of charge. We look forward to seeing our members take advantage of the deal and enjoying movies how they are meant to be seen – on the big screen!”