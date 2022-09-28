Losing a game on FIFA or eFootball is always painful, especially when a glitch in the game has resulted in that outcome.

As a way of helping people get over the bad feelings the takeaway delivery service, Just Eat is giving people the chance to get £25 to spend on its app if a glitch causes them to lose a game.

Just Eat's 'Deli-VAR-y panel' will be headed up by former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg to offer a premium service.

To make the most of the offer people will need to send in clips of no more than 30 seconds to markclattenburg@justeattakeaway.com.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is teaming up with Just Eat for the scheme (Just Eat)

Recordings on a phone are acceptable and the Just Eat VAR panel will get back to you within 48 hours.

If the panel deem that you have indeed been a victim of glitchy play, a fluke or bad luck you will be rewarded with a £25 voucher to spend on Just Eat.

You'll only have a short period to potentially claim this, as it'll be running from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, October 7.

Mark Clattenburg said on the scheme: “I’m really looking forward to being back in the VAR hot seat and analysing the gaming clips as part of Just Eat's new panel.

"Football and gaming can both be very tense affairs, and losing because of a glitch just isn’t fair game. I’ll bring all my refereeing experience to the table, and hopefully getting some free food on Just Eat will take the sting out of it!”

YouTubers Chunkz and Darkest Man are also backing the campaign, with Chunkz saying: “Every gamer, including myself, has lost it because of a glitch. I hate a jammy goal, they drive you mad - trust! Nothing worse than seeing your best mate celebrating ‘cause he got lucky.

"If you’ve been on the wrong end of a horrible glitch or a ridiculous keeper howler, Just Eat is here to ease the pain.”