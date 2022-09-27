Kenneth Branagh leads the cast of the Sky series This England, which will follow the turmoil of the first few months of Boris Johnson's tenure as Prime Minister.

Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom it will focus particularly on Johnson's government dealing with the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sky said: "The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.​"

The series had first been announced back in June 2020, initially being called This Sceptred Isle before the name was changed.

This England follows the turmoil of the first few months of Boris Johnson's tenure as Prime Minister (Phil Fisk/Sky)Kenneth Branagh and Ophelia Lovibond in This England (Phil Fisk/Sky)

How to watch This England series on Boris Johnson

All six episodes of the series will drop on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Wednesday, September 28.

This England full cast list

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson

Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds

Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock

Tim Goodman as Stanley Johnson

Alec Nicholls as Sir Patrick Vallance

James Corrigan as Isaac Levido

Rachel Sophia-Anthony as Lola Aldenjana

Simon Kunz as Andrew Mills

Greta Bellamacina as Cleo Watson

Simon Paisley Day as Dominic Cummings

Shri Patel as Rishi Sunak

Bitu Thomas as Priti Patel

Hiten Patel as Asif

Simon Lowe as James Slack

Olivier Huband as Jamie Njoku-Goodwin

Simon Treves as Stephen Powis