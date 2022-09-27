Kenneth Branagh leads the cast of the Sky series This England, which will follow the turmoil of the first few months of Boris Johnson's tenure as Prime Minister.
Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom it will focus particularly on Johnson's government dealing with the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sky said: "The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil."
The series had first been announced back in June 2020, initially being called This Sceptred Isle before the name was changed.
How to watch This England series on Boris Johnson
All six episodes of the series will drop on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Wednesday, September 28.
This England full cast list
Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson
Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds
Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock
Tim Goodman as Stanley Johnson
Alec Nicholls as Sir Patrick Vallance
James Corrigan as Isaac Levido
Rachel Sophia-Anthony as Lola Aldenjana
Simon Kunz as Andrew Mills
Greta Bellamacina as Cleo Watson
Simon Paisley Day as Dominic Cummings
Shri Patel as Rishi Sunak
Bitu Thomas as Priti Patel
Hiten Patel as Asif
Simon Lowe as James Slack
Olivier Huband as Jamie Njoku-Goodwin
Simon Treves as Stephen Powis
