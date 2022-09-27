Budget fashion retailer Primark is set to introduce self-service tills across their UK stores following a trial at selected outlets.

It comes after Primark said their results from testing the new system were ‘really positive’ in their Sheffield and Northampton stores.

The chain announced plans to expand its self-service tills in more stores across the nation, with three stores already chosen.

The retailer said the aim of the project is to help customers that don’t have a lot of time to wait in queues that tend to arise following the large volume of bargain-loving Brits.

Speaking of the trail, Primark said: “The response so far has been really positive, especially from customers who are short on time or making smaller purchases.

“We’re rolling the trial out to our West Bromwich, Kingston and Coventry stores in the coming weeks to help us understand further the benefits that self-service checkouts bring."

PA

But the plans for more self-service tills have received mixed reviews after some shared their concerns about shoplifting.

Whilst another shopper shared their concerns about the impact on the environment as customers need a printed receipt to exit the self-service area.

Saying: "So after years of trying to put an end to paper receipts, they then make them your only option to leave?"

Although some have their doubts, many others have been praising the new system with many saying it makes shopping ‘easier’ and others saying ‘glad they’re doing this!’