If you want to add standards to your garden but don’t know where to start, look no further.

What are Standards?





In gardening, standards are a plant that features a woody trunk and is more tree formed with a rounded top.

Types of Standards

There are many different types of Standard, and you can find them on YouGarden!

This Hibiscus Tricolour Standard is a beautiful mix of pink, white and blue and is just one of the many types of standard. It will brighten up any garden and can be planted any time from April to July for flowering between July and September.

This will grow well in average soil and once established requires very little care - withstanding periods of drought. It also tolerates summer heat and humidity.

Be sure to grow in a sheltered spot in full sun with a humus-rich moist soil, keep well-watered as these plants don't like to dry out.

It’ll be happy in a large container as long as you keep it well-watered and remember to protect the crown with a dry mulch through the winter months.

Trim any dead or damaged growth each year in mid-spring and remove faded flowers.

Feed weekly in the spring and summer with a balanced feed and micronutrients.

Check out all the types of standards on offer on the YouGarden website.